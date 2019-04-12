Florentino Perez 'Not in Love' With Paul Pogba as Real Madrid Decide Against Expensive Transfer

The transfer saga surrounding Manchester United star Paul Pogba appears to have taken another dramatic turn as reports from Spain claim that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not feel as though the Frenchman is worth such an expensive transfer.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is a huge fan of Pogba, prompting rumours of a potential transfer at the end of the season. However, United are reluctant to allow him to leave, and could demand a mammoth fee if Real want to pursue a deal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The cost of this deal has left Perez unwilling to make the move as, according to El Confidencial, he is not convinced that Pogba merits such an expense.

Whilst Real do like his power and leadership, they are thought to be concerned by Pogba's failure to bring these qualities to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final loss to Barcelona. They claim he "disappeared" when it mattered most, and this is not the kind of player that club officials want at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez has debated whether Pogba would offer an improvement to either Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, and El Confidencial claim he has now decided that Pogba would be an unreliable alternative.

The Frenchman has struggled with consistency throughout the season, including a rocky start to the campaign under former boss Jose Mourinho, and is now not viewed as a player who could step up and win vital games for Los Blancos.

Real do not view the United man as a future Ballon d'Or winner, so they do not want to spend heavily on a player who cannot take the team to the next level. He finished 15th in the standings for 2018's award, despite his influential role in France's World Cup triumph.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Taking into consideration his transfer fee, salary demands and agent fees, Real simply do not feel Pogba is worth it.

Despite their concerns, midfielder Casemiro claimed that Pogba would be a fantastic addition to the side. He said: "Pogba is compatible with any team because he's a great player. He would be welcome if he arrives. However, he's not here and we have to respect Manchester United."