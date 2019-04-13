Bournemouth Consider Ryan Fraser Future as Cherries Weigh Up Whether to Cash in on Arsenal Interest

Transfer interest from Arsenal has left Bournemouth sweating over the future of Ryan Fraser as the club considers selling their star winger before he becomes a free agent next year.

The Gunners' interest in the Scotland international emerged earlier this season as they looked for cheaper reinforcements this summer, and Unai Emery is once again expected to have his hands tied over the club's budget.

Fraser became a hot topic for the decision makers in north London as he will have just one year left on his contract this summer, and Arsenal's interest is causing problems for Bournemouth's hierarchy as they consider their options.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Mirror claims that the Cherries are still undecided over what to do with Fraser at the end of the season, but it's hinted that they're leaning towards cashing in rather than letting him leave on a Bosman deal next year.

There are now fresh contract talks in the pipeline for Fraser on the south coast, and the 25-year-old has already spoken out in glowing terms about Arsenal's interest.

He's also aware, however, that if no clubs come in for him at the end of the season that moving on a free transfer next year would likely be coupled with a large signing on fee.

There haven't been any updates about how much it would cost for clubs to sign Fraser this summer, but it's previously been suggested that a fee in the region of £20m could be enough to turn some heads on the south coast.

🍽@afcbournemouth's Ryan Fraser has assisted more away goals than any other player in the #PL this season (6), including 4 of the Cherries' last 8 on the road#BHABOU pic.twitter.com/RzsWhwSskM — Premier League (@premierleague) April 13, 2019

Fraser has been in the form of his life this season, scoring six goals and claiming 10 assists to help the club open up a 10-point gap over the relegation zone.