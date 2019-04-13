Inter Pursuit of Ivan Rakitic in Doubt With Nerazzurri Fearful a Deal Could Cost Upwards of €60m

Inter fear that they may have to pay up to €60m in their bid to land Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in the summer.

The Serie A giants have been heavily linked with the Croatia international in recent weeks, with the La Liga side's big-money deal to sign Frenkie de Jong seemingly paving the way for Rakitic to depart Camp Nou.

The Ajax starlet is likely to slot straight into Barcelona's midfield next term when his move to the Camp Nou is sealed, and Rakitic is the most likely member of the current engine room to see his place come under threat following De Jong's arrival.

Inter have been heavily linked with a move to take the 31-year-old to San Siro but, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Serie A giants fear that a potential deal for Rakitic could cost them up to €60m - a figure which PSG were willing to pay for the Croatian last summer.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Though it is said that Barcelona have not set a specific price tag for the World Cup finalist, Rakitic's value on the transfer market is likely to hit a considerable height, given his prominence as a key member in the Blaugrana's squad at present.

The midfielder has featured in all but one of Barcelona's La Liga games this term, scoring three goals and providing four assists, and remains a crucial part of Ernesto Valverde's midfield setup.

Barça, however, have opted to rest a number of key stars for Saturday's La Liga clash away to SD Huesca ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter final clash against Manchester United, with Rakitic among those left at home by Valverde.