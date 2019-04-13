Joey Barton Held by Police at Highbury Stadium After Alleged Assault of Barnsley Boss

Joey Barton was stopped by the police from leaving Oakwell after an alleged assault by the Fleetwood manager on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

Following Fleetwood's 4-2 defeat, words were exchanged between the two managers at the full time whistle and the words continued as the pair walked down the tunnel.



The apparent assault then took place as they and the players made their way back into the dressing rooms, with the pair having to be separated after the altercation.

Since the incident Barnsley have released a statement on their official website regarding the matter, which read: “The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.



“The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”





There were then remarkable scenes captured by the Sky Sports' cameras showing Barton trying to make a mad dash out of the stadium, before the police blocked the car and prevented him from fleeing.



The police are now investigating the claims of assault, and it's not the first time the former Premier League midfielder has found himself in trouble this season. In January he was charged by the FA after comments he made regarding the referees after his side's loss to Bristol Rovers and was fined £2,000.

The investigation is set to begin immediately, with Barton's Fleetwood side next in action on Friday afternoon when they host Peterborough United at Highbury Stadium.

