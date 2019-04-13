Ledley King Hails Moussa Sissoko as Tottenham Hotspurs' Player of the Season

Tottenham legend Ledley King has named Moussa Sissoko as Spurs' stand out player this term, after producing another commanding performance in the centre of midfield during Saturday's 4-0 win over Huddersfield.

Sissoko didn't exactly hit the ground running upon his arrival in North London in 2016, after signing from Newcastle in a deal worth £30m.

He failed to cement a place in the starting lineup over the first two years, however the departure of Mousa Dembele earlier this season paved the way for Sissoko to prove his worth to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking during Sky Sports coverage of Saturday's match, and as quoted by the Express, King compared the French midfielder's display to that of his namesake, explaining how important his performances have been.

He said: “Obviously we know how big a player Dembele was for the club and how important he was, but I feel that Sissoko has almost filled that space.

“His physical presence in midfield, his power, very difficult to get past in defensive positions.

"He’s got that driving force that we know Dembele did have where he could beat a man and drive past people, Sissoko’s showing that side as well.”

Moussa Sissoko’s first half vs. Huddersfield:



100% passes completed

1 chance created

1 assist

1 attempt at goal

4 take-ons

4 ball recoveries#thfc player of the season? pic.twitter.com/Pyol3VCPO8 — Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) April 13, 2019

The Frenchman made is 25th Premier League start of the season against Huddersfield, and capped it off with an assist for Lucas Moura's first goal of the day.

Jamie Redknapp was alongside King in the studio and after acknowledging Sissoko's build up play, Redknapp went onto add: “I think you said earlier on Ledley you think he might be Spurs’ best player this season.”

🎯 Assists this season:



3⃣ - Sissoko

2⃣ - Ozil



😶 pic.twitter.com/Jypm09Uryl — 90min (@90min_Football) April 13, 2019

King agreed, and cited how vital the 29-year-old is within the Tottenham side: “It’s great play from Sissoko and he’s been doing this most of the season.





“Driving from midfield and he’s put a great little ball at the end of it and it’s a great finish from Lucas.

"Yeah I do [think he has been Spurs’ best player this season].

"I just think he’s been so important."