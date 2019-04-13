Ledley King Hails Moussa Sissoko as Tottenham Hotspurs' Player of the Season

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Tottenham legend Ledley King has named Moussa Sissoko as Spurs' stand out player this term, after producing another commanding performance in the centre of midfield during Saturday's 4-0 win over Huddersfield. 

Sissoko didn't exactly hit the ground running upon his arrival in North London in 2016, after signing from Newcastle in a deal worth £30m. 

He failed to cement a place in the starting lineup over the first two years, however the departure of Mousa Dembele earlier this season paved the way for Sissoko to prove his worth to manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking during Sky Sports coverage of Saturday's match, and as quoted by the Express, King compared the French midfielder's display to that of his namesake, explaining how important his performances have been.

He said: “Obviously we know how big a player Dembele was for the club and how important he was, but I feel that Sissoko has almost filled that space.

“His physical presence in midfield, his power, very difficult to get past in defensive positions.

"He’s got that driving force that we know Dembele did have where he could beat a man and drive past people, Sissoko’s showing that side as well.”

The Frenchman made is 25th Premier League start of the season against Huddersfield, and capped it off with an assist for Lucas Moura's first goal of the day.

Jamie Redknapp was alongside King in the studio and after acknowledging Sissoko's build up play, Redknapp went onto add: “I think you said earlier on Ledley you think he might be Spurs’ best player this season.”

King agreed, and cited how vital the 29-year-old is within the Tottenham side: “It’s great play from Sissoko and he’s been doing this most of the season.


“Driving from midfield and he’s put a great little ball at the end of it and it’s a great finish from Lucas. 

"Yeah I do [think he has been Spurs’ best player this season]. 

"I just think he’s been so important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message