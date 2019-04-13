Lucas Vazquez Opens Door to Real Madrid Summer Exit But Insists He Would Prefer to Stay

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez insists that wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu next season but claims that the final decision over his future could be out of his hands.

The Spain international has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season but is facing an uncertain future as Real Madrid are aiming to have a summer makeover following their poor campaign.

Vázquez is one of the players who has question marks surrounding his future as his contract runs out in 2021, but the 27-year-old claims that he would like to stay with his boyhood club beyond this season.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

"We will see. Nobody knows. We will have to see," Vázquez told Radio Gaceta (via Marca). "For sure I want to stay at Real Madrid. I have a contract until 2021."





Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with a move Real Madrid and Vázquez has welcomed the idea of the Belgian's arrival.





Vázquez also talked up the possibility of bringing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season, as the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

"Every year there is talk whether this player is coming or another, it is normal," he added. "The best players have to come to Madrid and Hazard is one of them.

"I think that Pogba would be an interesting signing."

Real Madrid have just seven games left this season before they can look towards rebuilding this summer, including a crucial match against fourth-place Getafe at the end of the month.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Los Blancos are currently 10 points clear of the Azulones, but they can't afford to slip up before the end of the season and end up risking their place in Europe's elite competition.