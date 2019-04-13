Milan 1-0 Lazio: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Franck Kessie Penalty Sends Rossoneri Back Into Top 4

A late Franck Kessie penalty was enough to earn Milan a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro.

The game began a tense affair with both sides enjoying periods of dominance, however neither team could find a breakthrough before the break. The second half followed a similar pattern, but the game sprung into life with 15 minutes to go.



The hosts thought they'd been handed a chance to win the game when they were awarded a penalty for a handball, however upon VAR review the referee overturned his decision. Luckily for the home fans they had to wait just two minutes before they were awarded another penalty - with no need for VAR to intervene.





Kessie stepped up and send the keeper the wrong way to seal a narrow 1-0 win for Milan and in doing so extended their cushion over Lazio in the Serie A table to six points.

Here's a breakdown of the night's events:

MILAN

Key Talking Point

Milan weren't at their best on the night and struggled to cope with Lazio's attacking threat for long periods of the game, but they were clinical when they needed to be.

It was always going to be a tense affair with the visitors looking to go level on points with the hosts with a win, while Milan were looking to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four.



Thankfully for the home fans, their side did just about enough to leave with all three points in what was arguably their most important game of the season so far. The win also ended a run of four Serie A matches without a win for Gennaro Gattuso's men and puts them in a great position in the league standings.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Reina (8); Calabria (7), Musacchio (6), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6); Kessie (7), Bakayoko (8), Calhanoglu (7); Suso (7), Piatek (6), Borini (6).

Substitutes: Laxalt (6), Zapata (6), Cutrone (6).

STAR MAN - He's been subject to heavy criticism at times this season, but Tiemoue Bakayoko put in a very mature performance in the middle of the midfield.



He kept things neat and tidy in the middle of the park and was able to withstand heavy pressure from the Lazio midfield trio which he was bombarded throughout the first half. He did exactly what was asked from him, and he'll certainly be delighted with what was a very mature performance on the night.

LAZIO

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Strakosha (7); Felipe (6), Acerbi (6), Radu (6); Romulu (5), Milinkovic-Savic (7), Leiva (7), Alberto (7), Lulic (6); Immobile (6), Correa (6).

Substitutes: Caicedo (6), Durmisi (5), Parolo (6).

Looking Ahead

Having finally snapped their winless run, Milan will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to face Parma on Saturday morning, while Lazio will be hoping to pick themselves up and dust themselves off as they prepare to host Udinese on Wednesday night.