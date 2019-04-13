Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Warns Players Over Cut-Throat Transfer Policy & Confirms Antonio Valencia Exit

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that no one has a safe future at Old Trafford after confirming that the club's captain Antonio Valencia will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Norweigan has only recently been appointed as the full-time manager following his brilliant start to life in caretaker charge, but results have since dropped off for Solskjaer at United, who have lost four of their last five games.

Their most recent defeat against Barcelona prompted Solskjaer to warn his players that there will be a "survival of the fittest" approach to transfers move forward, insisting that no one's future at Old Trafford is safe on merit alone.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We need players here who are going to be able to take us forward," Solskjaer said, quoted by the BBC. "It's going to be survival of the fittest or survival of the best. That's how ruthless we have to be."


One of the first players to fall victim to Manchester United's new policy will be club captain Valencia, who Solskjaer confirmed would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

United's 1-0 loss to Barcelona was a showcase for just how far the club have to come to earn their place back at Europe's top table, but Solskjaer lauded midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred for making a statement of intent on Wednesday.

"We played against a Barcelona team that sets the standard in European football," he added. "We're under no illusion it's going to be hard work and there will be some tough decisions made by me, Mick [Phelan] and the club.

"You want to see players step up and say now: 'I want to be part of this.' You saw Fred and Scott the other day took the mantle up. That's what we expect from all the players."

