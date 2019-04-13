Olivier Giroud Condemns Fans Involved in Racist Chanting By Insisting They 'Don't Belong to Chelsea'

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Olivier Giround has condemned the actions of Chelsea fans involved in a video that showed racist chanting being directed towards former player and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Blues stuttered to 1-0 win over Slavia Prague in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, although the victory was overshadowed by events prior to kick-off.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

A video emerged of a group of fans singing a racist song about former player Salah, with those fans subsequently refused entry for the game in Prague, with both Chelsea and Liverpool, who face one another in the Premier League on Sunday, releasing statements in response.

Speaking to The TelegraphGiroud is fully supportive of the stance taken by both clubs and hopes a small minority won't tarnish the reputation of the west London club. 

The 32-year-old said: "Nowadays one time is one too much. So it’s not acceptable, these guys don’t belong to Chelsea. It’s a shame it’s happened again so obviously we condemn this type of thing. 

"It’s stupid to do that. I think Salah is strong enough to ignore them. We need to move forward and leave these people to one side.

"It was a very small minority, we are proud of most of our fans, there was great support again on Thursday night so we want to remember good things obviously."

Chelsea travel to Anfield this weekend on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, with the club hoping to avoid another embarrassing situation in remembering the 96 fans who lost their lives.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

In 2012's FA Cup semi-final between the Blues and Tottenham, the minute silence prior to kick off to remember those fans was cut short due to boos and jeers from a section of Chelsea fans, yet Maurizio Sarri is confident fans will behave at what will be an emotionally-charged game.

He added: "Yes, I think so. It is really a very good opportunity for our fans. I am sure that our fans will have very great behaviour in Liverpool."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message