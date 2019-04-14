Bayern Munich Scouting Roma Prodigy Nicolo Zaniolo as Part of Major Summer Overhaul

Bayern Munich are targeting Roma's highly rated midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as the club prepares to continue its major summer overhaul.

The Bavarian outfit have already secured the signings of France international defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, with the club now looking to bolster their ranks further up the pitch.

News on Bayern's interest in Zaniolo comes courtesy of German publication Bild, who claim the Bundesliga side will need to cough up a fee in the region of €50m if they are to secure the 19-year-old's signature in the summer, with the teenager reportedly keen on the move ahead of other European sides.

Zaniolo has been a breakout star for the Serie A club this season ever since joining from Inter last year. The youngster has netted four times in the league and registered two assists, with a further two goals coming in the club's Champions League campaign



Technically gifted and attack-minded, the Italian is seen by Bayern as someone who can add drive going forward from his advanced midfield role, but has also been equally adept featuring on the right wing this season.

It's well known that this coming summer is set to be one of major change for Die Roten, who are also in the market for a defensive midfielder and a striker to offer competition for Robert Lewandowski. The future of Timo Werner remains undecided, although the forward is tipped to join the Bayern revolution, rumours that were intensified after RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Minstzlaff revealed the forward is unlikely to sign a new deal at the club.

Should Zaniolo make the move to Germany next season, it would raise doubts over the future of James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at the club from Real Madrid.