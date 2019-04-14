Cesc Fabregas Admits Maurizio Sarri & Jorginho Arrivals Were Behind Decision to Leave Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that the arrivals of Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho were key to his exit from Chelsea in January.

The Spaniard opted to join Ligue 1 side Monaco after falling out of favour under the Italian at Stamford Bridge, bringing an end to a four-and-a-half year stay at Stamford Bridge after joining from Barcelona in 2014.

The arrivals of Jorginho - who followed Sarri to west London from Napoli - and Mateo Kovacic saw Fabregas fall further down the pecking order in Chelsea's midfield ranks, effectively forcing the Spaniard out of Stamford Bridge. As quoted by the Mirror, Fabregas said: "I like to have [a] new objective.

"All the time for me it's important to have a new objective in my head. I was at Chelsea and I could have renewed my contract and stayed there but a new coach came with a player that for him was like his son.

"For me it was difficult to play every single game and that's what I want to do. I love football. I don't want to just be happy to play for Chelsea.

"For whatever reason it was impossible for me even if I was better, or someone else is better, to play every match.

"I decided to come to a project that was different for me and I think it will give me so much satisfaction."

Fabregas started just six Premier League games this season under Maurizio Sarri and has featured more regularly since moving to Monaco, though the former Arsenal star has scored just once in ten Ligue 1 appearances for Leonardo Jardim's side.