Eddie Howe Says He Saw 'a Different' Bournemouth After Reaching 40-Point Mark Against Brighton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his side for finding new heights during their 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, their biggest ever win away from home in the Premier League.

The Cherries struggled to get settled in the match, but the floodgates opened after Dan Gosling's opening goal late in the first half.

Four more goals from different scorers, including a stunning effort from Ryan Fraser, rounded off a perfect afternoon for Bournemouth to move them above the Premier League's magic 40-point mark in the race to avoid the drop.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"I’m really really pleased with the performance today," Howe said after their win against Brighton, quoted by the club's official website. "It’s been a difficult run and we know the importance of today’s win.





"Once we got the first goal, I saw a different us. We were more confident, a cohesive unit and it was a much improved second half.

"40 points is a nice place to be. It’s been a frustrating second half of the season after we started the campaign so well.





"It didn’t quite materialise as we would’ve liked, we’ve been stretched with injuries and it’s halted our progress but we came through it and we now want to finish the season on a high."





Although Bournemouth aren't mathematically safe from relegation, they've moved 13 points clear of the bottom three and could be confirmed as a Premier League side for next season next week.

No player has provided more assists in the Premier League this season than Ryan Fraser (12).



What a season he's having. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/v6PhQyxVjV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 13, 2019

The Cherries host an already relegated Fulham side on Saturday, but their survival could be secured on Tuesday if Cardiff City suffer another defeat.