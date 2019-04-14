Lucien Favre Admits 'Only the Result Counts' Following Borussia Dortmund's Win Over Mainz

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

Borussia Dortmund returned to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday night with a win over Mainz at the Signal Iduna Park.

Two first half goals in the space of seven minutes from English starlet Jadon Sancho were enough to see off a Mainz side that for periods of the game failed to test Dortmund. 

After the break, Mainz however were a changed side and had a number of good chances to score, but found Dortmund keeper Roman Burki in top form on the night. The Swiss stopper stopped several goal bound strikes to secure the three points for his team, in a game where Dortmund lost control in the final half an hour and allowed Mainz a way back in.


It was clear that BVB boss Lucien Favre wanted the win, and that the manner of the victory didn't matter after his side bounced back from a heavy defeat to title rivals Bayern Munich in their previous fixture. 

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports (via BVB website), the Swiss manager said: "We won, only the result counts.

"The first half was very good. We played with a lot of speed. We could have scored one or two more goals, we did not manage that, although we did not miss much. With a 3:0 it would have been through. Mainz changed the system, we could not defend that."

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

The second half performance was also picked up on by captain Marco Reus when he spoke to Sky Sports (via BVB website) and he said: "We knew we had to signal. We did that in the first half. In the second we did not play football well anymore. That should not happen to us. We had gained self-confidence until then, and it is inexplicable to me why we let it go and push us in the back."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message