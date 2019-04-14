​Massimiliano Allegri Explains How 'it Would Have Been Easier' to Beat SPAL After Juventus Loss

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he was happy with the performance of his players despite Juventus' 2-1 loss to SPAL in Serie A on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the game Juventus knew they only needed a point to secure their eighth successive Scudetto, and it looked as though they were well on their way to doing so when 19-year-old Moise Kean put them ahead on the half hour mark.



Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

However the hosts came out from the half time break rejuvenated and got back on level terms courtesy of Kevin Bonifazi's header just four minutes into the second half. Sergio Floccari then sealed the upset with 15 minutes remaining as Juve slipped to a 2-1 defeat, meaning they must wait at least a further week to win the Serie A title.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Allegri praised the performance of his players despite the defeat but also turned his attention to Juve's Champions League clash against Ajax on Tuesday night.

“We wanted to close it today. The boys' performance was good and the young players competed with such authority. Everyone did well, we’re only sorry for the defeat, but we paid for inexperience.

“If we had put to put all our starters in, it would have been easier to win it, but there is the goal to obtain on Tuesday. We have made 27 victories, three draws and two defeats and this is an impressive record.”

One consolation from the result was that Juve's star men will be well rested ahead of Tuesday night, with Juventus looking to book their place in the semi finals of the Champions League when they face Ajax with the aggregate score level at 1-1 after an entertaining first leg.

