Mauro Icardi to Refuse Inter Contract Extension & Pursue €60m Switch to Real Madrid

Mauro Icardi will reportedly reject Inter's attempts to renew his contract and demand a cut-price move to Real Madrid.

Initial contract talks stalled in January, and Icardi was ultimately stripped of the club captaincy shortly after. He then missed the next ten games with what was described as a knee injury, before making his long-awaited return to the first team in early April.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter wanted to increase his release clause to a whopping €220m but, according to AS, Icardi was unhappy with that as it would obstruct a dream move to Real. He may have returned to action, but he still wants out.

In order to get his move, Icardi will reject any of Inter's attempts to renew his contract, which expires in 2021, in the hope of forcing the Nerazzurri to grant him his wish. By doing so, sources close to the player believe he could be available for just €60m.

However, the only stumbling block in Icardi's plan is that Real do not view him as a major priority for the summer. He is one of many targets currently being considered by Los Blancos, but AS claim they are not planning to make a move at the end of the season.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Icardi will do all he can to secure a move to Real, but may be forced to settle for a transfer elsewhere. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have both been touted as potential suitors of the Argentine, but AS claim Juventus are most likely to sign Icardi if Real decline to make an offer.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old in the aftermath of his clash with the club. Sporting director Fabio Paratici has previously confirmed that they enquired about Icardi last summer, and they could look to reignite their interest and take advantage of his contract situation.

Mauro Icardi has now scored 10+ goals in all-but-one of his Serie A campaigns:



2012/13: 10 goals

2013/14: 9 goals

2014/15: 22 goals

2015/16: 16 goals

2016/17: 24 goals

2017/18: 29 goals

2018/19: 10 goals



Back in the team. Back in the goals. 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SP24TetJvR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2019

This season, Icardi has racked up 16 goals in 30 appearances, helping Inter to third in the Serie A standings. They are currently locked in a battle for Champions League qualification, with AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta all close behind Luciano Spalletti's side.