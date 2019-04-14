Twitter Reacts to an Eventful Day of PL Football as Man City and Liverpool Secure Vital Wins

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

Manchester City and Liverpool continued their breathtaking battle for the Premier League title as they both secured vital wins over Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively on Sunday.

The Citizens got the ball rolling in the afternoon, registering a rather straightforward 3-1 win at Selhurst Park, sending them ahead of Liverpool in the table. A brace from Raheem Sterling and a late strike from Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal, though Pep Guardiola's side were given a brief scare late on when Luka Milivojevic scored with a pin-point free kick.

Sterling stole the show for City - not for the first time this season - and plenty were understandably singing the forward's praises. He could have even bagged a hat trick, but he somehow managed to miss an absolute sitter during the opening exchanges. We can't all be perfect, I suppose.

As for Palace, they gave themselves a glimmer of hope for all of about five minutes when Milivojevic found the back of the net. His free-kick was rather impressive, but the focus was entirely on the fact that his goal somehow didn't come from a trademark penalty.

City's win meant that the pressure was back on Liverpool to avoid slipping up (had to be done) at Anfield against Chelsea.

The Reds initially struggled, but goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensured that Jurgen Klopp's side would finish the day back at the top of the Premier League table.

After a difficult few months where Salah had managed to do the square root of nothing in front of goal, the Egyptian was in fine form on this occasion, scoring an incredible goal to silence his critics, leaving plenty in absolute awe.

Finally, spare a moment for Eden Hazard, who looks to have taken on the curse that had been weighing down Salah for the last few months. The Belgian forward struggled to exert any sort of influence on the game and had two glorious chances to drag Chelsea back into the match - which he somehow managed to waste. 

Maybe a move to Real Madrid wouldn't be so much of a bad thing after all...right?

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message