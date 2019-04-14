West Ham Confirm Lifetime Bans for Fans Caught Singing Antisemitic Chants in Video

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

West Ham United have confirmed that they intend to issue lifetime bans to the fans who were caught on video signing antisemitic chants about Tottenham Hotspur.

The video surfaced on Twitter following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, and appears to show a section of supporters signing an antisemitic chant about Spurs.

In a post on their official websiteWest Ham were quick to condemn the behaviour and confirmed that any guilty party will be barred from the London Stadium for life.

They said: "We are disgusted by the contents of the video circulating on social media on Saturday evening.

"We are taking immediate action to try to identify the offenders, whose details we will be handing over to the police and will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club.

"West Ham United is unequivocal in its stance - there is no place for this kind of behaviour at our Club.

"We do not want people like this associated with West Ham. They are not welcome at our Club, they are not welcome in civilised society."

Two penalties from Paul Pogba saw United pick up the three points and left West Ham 11th in the Premier League standings. They remain five points behind seventh-placed Leicester City in their pursuit of possible Europa League qualification, and have just four games to close the gap.

The Foxes travel to the London Stadium on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a vital match in the race for seventh place. Defeat would effectively end West Ham's slim hopes of securing Europa League football, but victory would blow the race wide open.

