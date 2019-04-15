Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Set to Ring in the Changes for Manchester United Clash

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could be set to ring in the changes for his side's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Manchester United in midweek, according to a report from Spain.

Having claimed a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, the Catalan giants return to the Camp Nou on Tuesday for the return fixture, with Valverde using Saturday's La Liga game against Huesca to rest many of his first team stars.

👶 With an average age of 2⃣4⃣ and 1⃣3⃣3⃣ days, our team today is the youngest starting eleven in any @laliga game this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/p2MbhcjSgj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2019

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique expected to come straight back into the side, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim Valverde is also considering making further changes to his starting line-up.

The report claims that Ousmane Dembele's return against Huesca proved the Frenchman has sufficiently recovered from his injury lay-off, and that former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho may make way for the winger.

Elsewhere, Arturo Vidal's performance in central midfield on Saturday has also seemingly created a selection problem, although Brazil international Arthur Melo is expected to return to the starting XI.

Mundo Deportivo further claim that Valverde faces a 'blessed problem' over who will start at right-back, with Nelson Semedo's speed and power expected to be favoured over Sergi Roberto's 'control' in possession.

Following the side's 0-0 draw at the weekend against bottom of the table Huesca, Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga was cut down to nine points by nearest title challengers Atletico Madrid, with just six games remaining left in the season.