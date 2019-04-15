Nico Kovac Provides Injury Update on Manuel Neuer After Bayern Munich's Victory

Despite Manuel Neuer's early substitution during Bayern Munich's 4-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf, manager Nico Kovac will be hopeful that the goalkeeper's suspected injury is nothing too serious.

As Kingsley Coman grabbed himself a brace to help lead the Bavarians to another emphatic league victory on Sunday, the Croatian manager was surely left concerned as Neuer hobbled off in the 53rd minute.

With the Bundesliga season drawing closer its conclusion, Bayern sit only a point clear of title rivals Borussia Dortmund and may need all the experience that they can get as the pressure mounts.

As quoted by ESPN, Kovac revealed the reason for the German star's substitution, saying: "It is the same calf which had caused him problems recently.





"We will check it tomorrow and hope it is not a serious injury."

Neuer, a 2014 World Cup Winner with Germany, has suffered his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and having just returned to the side after missing a handful of the March fixtures will have been left frustrated on Sunday.

Despite his injury woes, the Croatian was highly complimentary of his team's performance and their ability to follow up their 5-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund last week. He added: "I think we approached this game in a very serious way and we deserved to win by this score.

As reported on the club's official site, Kovac added: "We were serious over 90 minutes, we didn't allow many chances, it was the right margin of victory.

"The team did a very good job, so we're Bundesliga leaders again, and we don't want to give it away."

Bayern next face two fixtures against seventh placed Werder Bremen, with the first clash to take place on Saturday in the Bundesliga and then again next Wedensday in the DFB