Transfer Rumours: Spurs Eye Maxi Gomez, Man Utd's Move for Bruno Fernandes Edges Closer & More

Amid all the drama of the Premier League title race and the business end of the Champions League taking centre stage, little old transfer rumours has fallen out of the spotlight.

Well, it's time for it to reclaim its rightful place as the football world's main act. After all, what would you rather talk about with your mates? The nail-biting climax to one of the most hotly-contested Premier League seasons in recent years, or the prospect of hearing about Bruno Fernandes being linked with Manchester United for the fifteenth millionth time. It's not even close, let's be honest.

Manchester United 'Ready to Advance' With Move for Bruno Fernandes

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

So let's start with the one you all want to know about. Perhaps the slowest-moving transfer in the history of football, but according to Correio da Manha, there may finally be a bit of movement.





Having been 'delighted' with the Sporting midfielder's performances in recent weeks, the Red Devils are now 'ready to advance' with negotiations with the Portuguese side and have been told a figure of at least €70m will be needed to make it happen.

If this move doesn't eventually happen, we'll all have been mugged off. And we don't want that to happen, so come on United, get this one going please.



Tottenham Want Maxi Gomez as Cover for Harry Kane

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

It was the picture all Spurs fan dreaded to see, the messiah himself hobbling back down the tunnel, and then leaving the stadium on crutches. The stats will point to Mauricio Pochettino's side doing remarkably well without Kane leading the line, but surely a side with future title aspirations need a better back-up than a 34-year-old Fernando Llorente?

And so it comes as no surprise that the Daily Mail claim Celta Vigo marksman Maxi Gomez is in their sights, and that despite the Uruguay international having a £43.5m release clause in his contract, he could be signed for much less.

Previous frontrunners for Gomez's signature West Ham are also expected to remain in the mix, but the added lure of playing for the coveted putting the pressure on trophy might swing things Spurs' way.



Shinji Kagawa Back on Premier League Clubs' Radar

Kiyoshi Ota/GettyImages

After struggling for form and playing time at Old Trafford with United, it looks like Kagawa might fancy a crack at taking on the Premier League once more.

German publication Fussballeck say that Besiktas don't have the funds to make the loan deal for the Japanese star permanent, and with no long-term future at parent club Borussia Dortmund, the 30-year-old could be on his way to either West Ham or Everton.

Whether either side really needs a player of Kagawa's midfield profile remains to be seen, and Hammers fans in particular need no reminding of veteran playmakers coming in and enjoying one half-decent season before doing a runner. Dimitri Payet anyone?

Bayern Watching 'Biggest Gem of Serie A' Nicolo Zaniolo

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

And finally, in some transfer news away from the Premier League, Bayern are seemingly going all-out in their plans to revolutionise their squad for next season. Having already sealed a big-money move for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, Sport Bild claim attentions have now turned towards AS Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo.





They say the German side have 'thrown their eye on the supertalent' and that the 'biggest gem of Serie A fits perfectly into the requirements of Bayern'. The Italian has also seen his name linked with moves to fellow European giants Real Madrid and Juventus, but the Bavarian giants could be set to steal a march on their rivals.

With central midfield options limited to just Thiago, Corentin Tolisso, Renato Sanches, Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez, Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba, it's easy to see why Bayern feel the need to boost their depth. Don't you just feel sorry for them? Poor things.