Jürgen Klopp Admits Alisson Was a 'Life Saver' After Goalkeeping Heroics Against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has praised goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his performance in their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, admitting that he 'saved' their life.

After Mohamed Salah's wonder-strike gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead, Chelsea had a number of chances to score in quick succession but were thwarted by the Liverpool goalkeeper every time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With the first chance, Eden Hazard hit the post after quickly being closed down by Alisson and then had his shot from close range saved by the Brazilian number one.

Later on Alisson collected a looping header from N'Golo Kanté as Chelsea failed to score during their best minutes of the game.

"There were 10 minutes when Chelsea changed their system and had their chances and Ali [Alisson] saved our life," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"But in these 10 minutes, they could have changed the game completely- a post and two saves from Ali, right? But then we controlled the game again."

A memorable 2⃣0⃣0⃣th game in charge of the Reds for Jürgen. 💪



Boss. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8HltHO9wxp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2019

The clean sheet was Alisson's 18th of the season, the most of any goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season.





The victory sent Liverpool to the top of the league with a two point gap over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Reds play Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday, taking a 2-0 lead from the first leg. Their next fixture in their quest to win their first league title in 29 years is a trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff on Sunday.