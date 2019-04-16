Martin Odegaard Insists He Will Make Decision About Real Madrid Future at the End of the Season

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has insisted that he will make a decision about his future at the end of the season, amidst rumours linking with a move to Ajax.

Odegaard is currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie where he has impressed, registering eight goals and six assists thus far. His contract with Real Madrid is set to expire this summer and there has been no word over a potential extension, sparking plenty of speculation surrounding his future.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Ajax have been touted as a potential suitor for Odegaard but, in an interview with De Telegraaf, the Real midfielder claimed that he is still weighing up his options.

"I want to take a step every year," he said. "I have scored more goals and given assists than last season thanks to [Leonid] Slutsky, who gave me a lot of freedom.

"After the season I will make a decision, see where I can best develop. But first I want to end the season as well as possible with Vitesse."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Whilst he kept quiet over a potential move, Odegaard did go on to reveal his ambition to play in the Champions League as soon as possible - a competition Ajax are likely to feature in for the second consecutive season.

"I don't skip a Champions League evening. It is the stage on which I hope to play quickly," he confirmed. "I would also like to play football in a big competition. But I don't have to run too fast either, I'm only twenty. I still have a few years to go."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message