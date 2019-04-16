Martin Odegaard Insists He Will Make Decision About Real Madrid Future at the End of the Season

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has insisted that he will make a decision about his future at the end of the season, amidst rumours linking with a move to Ajax.

Odegaard is currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie where he has impressed, registering eight goals and six assists thus far. His contract with Real Madrid is set to expire this summer and there has been no word over a potential extension, sparking plenty of speculation surrounding his future.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Ajax have been touted as a potential suitor for Odegaard but, in an interview with De Telegraaf, the Real midfielder claimed that he is still weighing up his options.

"I want to take a step every year," he said. "I have scored more goals and given assists than last season thanks to [Leonid] Slutsky, who gave me a lot of freedom.

"After the season I will make a decision, see where I can best develop. But first I want to end the season as well as possible with Vitesse."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Whilst he kept quiet over a potential move, Odegaard did go on to reveal his ambition to play in the Champions League as soon as possible - a competition Ajax are likely to feature in for the second consecutive season.

"I don't skip a Champions League evening. It is the stage on which I hope to play quickly," he confirmed. "I would also like to play football in a big competition. But I don't have to run too fast either, I'm only twenty. I still have a few years to go."