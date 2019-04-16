Nicky Butt Arrested & Held by Greater Manchester Police After Alleged Domestic Incident

Manchester United's academy manager Nicky Butt has been arrested just hours before the Red Devils' huge Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The 44-year-old has reportedly been held by Greater Manchester Police in relation to an unspecified domestic incident, though details have not yet been released as to why Butt has been detained.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

News of Butt's arrest comes from the Daily Mail, who report that neither the club, nor the police, have made a statement releasing any further details at this time.





The former United, who made 387 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2004, was appointed head of the club's academy in 2016 and has overseen the development and subsequent emergence of a number of youth players.





Marcus Rashford is the most high profile graduate from United's academy in recent years, but this season has also seen first-team opportunities afforded to James Garner, Mason Greenwood and Tanith Chong.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United head of academy Nicky Butt arrested after alleged 'domestic incident': https://t.co/jpPDkMmlvc @Matt_Lawton_DM #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 16, 2019

The Mail's report goes on to claim that Red Devils officials are still trying to establish the details of what has happened, though Butt's arrest is clearly an unwelcome distraction for the club.





Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the first-team squad currently out in Barcelona looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and the club are also embroiled in a hotly contested race to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Butt's detention completes a rather embarrassing day off the field for United following the news that former United teammate and Class of '92 graduate Paul Scholes has been charged by the FA with misconduct for a breach of betting regulations.