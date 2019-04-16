Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Sergio Aguero's Fitness Ahead of Huge UCL Clash Against Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is fit and in contention to play against Tottenham in Wednesday's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Argentina international has seemingly looked off the pace in recent games, and was withdrawn with 15 minutes remaining in City's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite admitting the 30-year-old was perhaps below his best, City boss Guardiola seemed to indicate the striker would once again be expected to lead the line against Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said (as quoted by the club's official website): "Sergio Aguero is fit. He needs competition, and needs a little time to get to his best condition. Tomorrow is not about physical condition. We want to get to the semi-final, that is the challenge."

With the chase for the 'quadruple' still on, Guardiola admitted that defeat on Wednesday and another slip-up in the Premier League when they take on Spurs again at the weekend would end any hopes of achieving the feat.

He added: "Definitely, if we don’t win these games, we lose the titles.

"This season we had an incredible opponent in Liverpool. Usually 84, 85 (points) is enough to win the title. We both deserve it but only one can get it.

"We will put our heart on the pitch tomorrow - our desire - and after we will see."



Following the two upcoming games against Mauricio Pochettino's side, City take on neighbours Manchester United in the league at Old Trafford on 24 April.