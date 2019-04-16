Twitter Reacts as Ajax's Champions League Adventure Continues After Knocking Out Juventus

The Champions League continues to provide the ultimate sense of drama, as Ajax denied Cristiano Ronaldo a sixth Champions League winners medal after dumping Juventus out at the quarter-final stage 3-2 on aggregate.

After a pretty uninspiring start to the game, Ronaldo - or Mr Champions League as he should perhaps be known - broke the deadlock on 28 minutes, after being afforded the freedom of the Ajax penalty area to head Miralem Pjanic's corner home - with a VAR check seeing no reason to disallow the goal.

It's only his 126th goal in the competition. Only.

10 Champions League goals in a season would be enough to finish as the top scorer in 23 different seasons.



If you scored 10 Champions League goals in 12 straight years, you'd have 120 in the competition.



Cristiano Ronaldo has 126. — bet365 (@bet365) April 16, 2019

That run from Cristiano Ronaldo to finish up with a beautiful header is delight to watch — Mastermind Damilola (@dami_mastermind) April 16, 2019

For the second match in a row we let Cristiano Ronaldo score an unchallenged header... — Klaas H. (@KlaasH1998) April 16, 2019

< Insert Ronaldo superlative here > pic.twitter.com/NERdsHyY0g — 90min (@90min_Football) April 16, 2019

8.16pm - Messi scores

8.20pm - Messi scores again

8.28pm - Ronaldo scores



This era ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUZh6nK7hL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2019

Ajax, however, hadn't read the script, as the Dutch side were back on level terms with an immediacy that suggested they wouldn't go down without a fight.

The fearless Eredivisie side had Donny van de Beek to thank for an ice-cool finish on 34 minutes to put the tie back in the balance.

1-1 DONNY VAN DE BEEK! #JUVAJA

Ajax equalize once again in record time against Juventus and everything is square in Turin! pic.twitter.com/nryVKxnOl6 — MobileWins (@mobilewins) April 16, 2019

What an incredible five minutes. Ronaldo with a great goal to give Juventus the lead and Ajax quickly respond through van de Beek. 2-2 on aggregate. #UCL — Asa Rehman (@AsaRehman) April 16, 2019

GOOOOOAAALLLLLL FOR AJAX!



Van de Beek levels it up



Ajax lay down for nobody!



1-1 (2-2) — 90min (@90min_Football) April 16, 2019

Van De Beek, great composure, great finish. — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) April 16, 2019

Just seven minutes after the restart and Ajax almost found themselves in dreamland.

Hakim Ziyech found himself with just the keeper to beat, but Wojciech Szczesny - yes the former 'have a smoke in the shower' Arsenal stopper - was equal to it to produce a fine stop, before producing an even better to tip Van De Beek's effort over four minutes later.

What a save by Szczesny.

Has literally kept Juventus in the tie.#JUVAJA #UCL — Kuldeep Patil (@kuld16p) April 16, 2019

Szczesny truly saving Juventus and Juventus fans’ hearts, with that MASSIVE save.



Juve lucky Ziyech did not buried that! pic.twitter.com/IGGoqOv2a1 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) April 16, 2019

Szczesny. What a save! — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) April 16, 2019

Ajax are well on top against Juventus



Szczesny has made two huge saves to deny them taking the lead https://t.co/pd8TLNvxkH pic.twitter.com/UwmiSQFMjP — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 16, 2019

With two further chances coming and going for Ajax, it seemed as if their moment to seize the initiative had passed them by.

That was until Matthijs de Ligt came along to write his name into the history books.

2-1 Ajaxi! There it is - De Ligt header at a corner. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 16, 2019

De Ligt wasn't kidding about his Ramos praise. Kid is emulating Sergio's style in every way let alone a monster header. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) April 16, 2019

David Neres almost put the tie, against Juventus in case you forgot, to bed on 74 minutes, but he could only scuff his finish, while Ziyech thought he scored a screamer on 79 minutes, only to see it ruled out for offside.

DAVID NERES MISSES A HUGE CHANCE FOR 3-1! — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 16, 2019

ABSOLUTE SITTER! David Neres misses an easy chance. Ajax should be home and dry. #JUVAJA #UCL



⚽🇮🇹🇳🇱 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 16, 2019

Ooooooooooh Hakim Ziyech .. offside but what a goal if it counted ! — Walid Bylka (@bylka613_) April 16, 2019

Ajax did have to survive a late shout of handball against Daley Blind, which would've given Juve a sniff of an unlikely fightback late on, but VAR was having none of it - despite fans being divided on the call.

90' Juventus screams for a penalty after a possible handball from Blind. Turpin waits for the final verdict by the VAR...#UCL #juvaja — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) April 16, 2019

@juventusfc lost to that handball and Ref don't even call it. @ChampionsLeague are we handball league right now? @BlindDaley did he really make ref blind ?



We see you next game.

We might find out more conspiracy.#UEFA #Juventus #Ajax #conspiracy #UefaChampionsLeague — Lord Geezus (@GeezusLord) April 16, 2019

#JUVAJA Ref was blind!! How the hell can you not see that was a freaking handball?!! — Diana Hayden (@writerofpoetry) April 16, 2019

i just know kimpembe is burning seeing blind get away w that handball — najma (@thenajmahal) April 16, 2019

Ajax, though, held on to the 2-1 win to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Erik ten Hag's clearly hungry and ready to take on Europe's best.

Manchester City or Tottenham, good luck. You'll need it.