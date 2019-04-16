Vincent Kompany Confident of Signing Contract Extension With Manchester City Before End of Season

Vincent Kompany has claimed that he will be signing a new deal with Manchester City before the end of the season.

City's club captain has found himself watching from the sidelines for the majority of the season and he has only been able to make 20 appearances in all competitions thus far. His current deal is set to expire in June, which could bring an end to his 11 year stay in Manchester.

Despite the uncertainty, Kompany has spoken out about his future and confidently claimed he will be lining up in a City shirt again in 2019/20.

"Oh yeah, I’ll be playing next season," he said, as per Goal. “I’m part of the family now, so we’ll deal with this situation as a family.

“We might agree or disagree but it won’t change any of the relationships between me and the club. But it’s not a priority right now, one guarantee is that I will be playing and trying to win more trophies.

“When you get to the twilight of your career you enjoy it twice as much, and that’s what I’m doing.

“Behind the scenes, I just keep grafting on and it allows me to be able to come into games and enjoy doing a job for the team. I’m really enjoying every minute at the moment."

City are currently embroiled in a monumental title race with Liverpool and Kompany has also suggested that the Citizens must rely on their previous title winning seasons of 2012 and 2014 to maintain the upper hand over the Reds.

"That’s kind of the experience I try to pass on to the other lads,” Kompany said (via The Guardian). “Last season, the last title, is not the one we should refer to really.

"It’s the other two where we had to win every game and we had five games to play, six to play. It was the same type of battle, between two teams, and what I say is that in those times you can actually trust your team to be better."