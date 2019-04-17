Barcelona Chief Josep Maria Bartomeu Fires Warning to Arsenal Over Rumoured Samuel Umtiti Deal

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists that Arsenal's transfer target Samuel Umtiti remains part of their long-term plans at Camp Nou. 

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia following a handful of injuries, even though he only signed a new contract at the start of the season.

Despite links which have seen Arsenal become a potential suitor for Umtiti, Bartomeu is adamant there are no plans to let the defender leave Barcelona this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"He renewed him before the World Cup, he has four years left on his contract and there is no Umtiti issue," Bartomeu told TVE (via Metro).

"Now he has to recover from his injury as we want to have him in the best form possible. Having Umtiti and [Clément] Lenglet on the left [side of central defence] is a guarantee and I would like him to continue."

It had been speculatively suggested by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb that Arsenal were the frontrunners for Umtiti's signature at the end of the season.

One reason for that is said to be Manchester United's decision to turn their attention towards AS Roma star Kostas Manolas, who has a release clause of £31m in his current contract in the Italian capital.

But Barcelona's hierarchy appear adamant Umtiti will stay alongside his compatriots Lenglet and Jean-Clair Todibo as defensive options for manager Ernesto Valverde next season.

Barcelona could still look to add further reinforcements to their defence at the end of the season as they continue to keep tabs on Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

