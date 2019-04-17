Bruno Fernandes Insists He's Ready to Move to the Premier League Amid Interest From Man Utd

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes claims that he's ready to take the next step in his career and is eyeing a move to the Premier League or La Liga.

The 24-year-old has single-handedly carried the club into their second Taça de Portugal final in as many years while Sporting are also cemented in the Europa League places in the Primeira Liga, where Fernandes has been directly involved in 27 goals.

The Portugal international almost left the club last season following an attack on their training ground, but Fernandes opted to stay at the club to get another season of regular first-team football before moving to one of Europe's bigger leagues.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

"Last year, after the [contract] termination, I received approaches, mainly from England and also from Spain, but I did not feel prepared to go," Fernandes told Sport TV (via Record). "Not because of difficulty, but for the high number of games in England.

"My debut season at Sporting was the first time I played so many games, I thought I needed one more with that regularity. Now I feel prepared for this requirement, if I ever have to play in England or a team in Spain."

Fernandes, who was watched by scouts from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus against C.D. Aves on Saturday, has a €100m release clause in his current contract at the José Alvalade Stadium.

While it's unknown if Manchester United are prepared to meet Fernandes' release clause, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) claims that the club are ready to bid for the midfielder at the end of the season.