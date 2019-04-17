Mohamed Salah 'Asks to Leave Liverpool' Following Showdown Talks With Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has asked the club to sell him at the end of the season.

The Egyptian has enjoyed another successful campaign with the Reds, but endured a challenging goalless run between February and April which saw him become the subject of countless taunts from rival fans.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

News of his demand comes from AS, who claim that Salah met with manager Jurgen Klopp to ask for a transfer at the end of the season, citing a long-standing feud with the German as the reason for his decision.

He is said to have been so determined to get his wish, that he was prepared to submit an official transfer request to force a move. However, Liverpool gave into him and told him they will arrange a transfer this summer if he still feels the same way, ensuring his market value remains as high as possible.

This latest development could come as a huge boost to Real Madrid, who expressed an interest in Salah last summer after his stunning Premier League campaign. They failed in their attempts to sign the 26-year-old, but could move again if he becomes available.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Zinedine Zidane has prioritised other signings this summer, such as Chelsea's Eden Hazard, but the opportunity to sign Salah could prove too good to turn down.

This season, Salah has managed 22 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances for Liverpool. He currently sits joint top of the Premier League scoring charts, yet many have been left underwhelmed by his performances at times, largely due to the high standards he set for himself last year.

No player has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Mohamed Salah.



He's now level on 19 with Sergio Agüero. 👑 https://t.co/BEMGPb0kDE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2019

With Real looking for a blockbuster signing to help them bounce back from their challenging season, Salah could be the perfect solution. However, last season's Player of the Year would certainly not come cheap, and Liverpool would likely want a significant profit from their £34m investment in 2017.