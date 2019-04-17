Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man Utd Must Work Hard to Reach Barcelona's Level Following 3-0 Loss

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his Manchester United side were no match for Barcelona, who strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Two first-half goals from Lionel Messi, one of which was thanks to a huge error from David de Gea, effectively killed off the tie early on, and a stunning long-range strike from Philippe Coutinho ensured United were comprehensively eliminated from the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that Barcelona are on a different level, but his United side will work to match them in future.

He said: "If you want the result you need a performance. We started well, created some decent chances but then he [Messi] hits that in the bottom corner. He’s top quality and he was the difference. Of course, 2-0 straight after was game over.

"He’s different class, him and Cristiano [Ronaldo], everyone agrees on that. Tonight he has shown his quality and that’s the level we have to aspire to get to. We know we’re not there yet, we have lots of work to do, but we can get there.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"If we want to get back to Manchester United’s true level and traditions we have to challenge the Barcelonas. They were a couple of levels above us.

"We want to play these games again next year so we have a massive week coming up. There's no point dwelling on what could have been, it could have been different if we started better, but now we have to concentrate and focus on this week."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Elimination from the Champions League means United must secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to qualify for the tournament next season. The Red Devils currently sit sixth, two points behind Arsenal in fourth.


Their attention must now turn to Sunday's trip to Everton, with every match between now and the end of the season set to be crucial in their quest for the top four.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message