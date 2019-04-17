Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man Utd Rebuild 'Could Take Years' After Barcelona Humbling

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed the club's need for major rejuvenation at the end of the season, but has admitted it's going to take "a few years" to get the club back to the top.

There has been a lot of talk in the aftermath of José Mourinho's departure that United would need to invest heavily in the squad to return them to the top of the Premier League table.

But Solskjaer claims Manchester United will sign "one or two" new players as part of their rebuilding process this summer - whether this can be taken literally or the manager was using the phrase loosely remains to be seen.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We know there’s work to be done," Solskjaer said following their exit from the Champions League, quoted by The Mirror. "I’ve said all along that this isn’t going to change overnight. The next few years are going to be massive for us to get to the level that Barcelona and other teams are at.

"We’re getting on with the job and have spoken to the players and told them we need to get the best out of each other.

"We need to create an environment of having a top class attitude and world-class attitude every single day. We’ve got good players to work with and done really well to get to the quarters and challenge for top four.

"But, as I said, we’ve got a rebuilding job but it starts with the coaches and players, and with one or two additions."

Despite a promising start during the second leg at the Camp Nou which saw Marcus Rashford graze Marc-André ter Stegen's crossbar, Manchester United were ultimately dismantled by Barcelona in their quarter-final clash.

The Blaugrana cruised to a 4-0 aggregate win over Solskjaer's United, leaving a race to qualify for next season's Champions League - they're currently two points outside the top four - as their only goal until the end of the season.

More Soccer

