Pep Guardiola Challenges Man City Fans to Show 'Desire' to Reach Champions League Semi-Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told fans he wants to see just how much they want to reach the Champions League semi-final when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Citizens fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, putting their dreams of winning the quadruple in jeopardy. City supporters have often faced criticism for a perceived lack of passion, with empty seats regularly on show, but Guardiola has challenged them to be at their best at the Etihad Stadium.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the game, as quoted by The Guardian, Guardiola insisted that everyone involved with the club needs to show their passion to overcome the deficit.

He said: “I want to see that they want to get to the semi-finals, not just the players, the fans too. I want to see that. Do it for the guys – the last 20 months, they are so proud with what they have done, but they are human beings.

"They will have bad moments in the games and at that moment we need our supporters. At this stage, without supporters, we cannot go through. I’m really curious how our fans will be.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“The [atmosphere from the] Liverpool game would be enough for me – a little bit better.

“I know people say I came here to win the Champions League. I didn’t come here to win the Champions League, honestly. I came here to play with my team the way we are playing the last 20 months; that is what I came here [for], to play the way I want to play.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“And of course I want the Champions League. I know in Bayern Munich, a big club, after three seasons winning absolutely everything, the Champions League was a big failure. What can I say? I accept that. I have to live with that but it’s not a big problem, it pushes me better.

"I understand the other [clubs] are better too, in this competition. A lot of big, big clubs are not in the later stages.”