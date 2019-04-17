Police Confirm Arrest Has Been Made in Connection With Joey Barton's 'Assault' on Barnsley Manager

Police investigating the alleged incident between Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton and Barnsley Boss David Stendel have revealed a man has been arrested in connection with the case, on the grounds of 'racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault'.

It is understood that the man in question reported to a police station on Wednesday, whereupon he was arrested and has remained in custody for questioning, with enquiries ongoing.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Stendel, who is German, suffered facial injuries and required emergency dental work in the aftermath of the assault.



An official statement from the South Yorkshire Police read: "Officers investigating an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April 2019 have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

"The man attended at a police station and was arrested today, Wednesday 17 April. He remains in police custody for questioning.

"We would ask members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident as it could potentially harm the investigation. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The FA are yet to hand out any charges of their own as of yet, deferring to the police and their current investigation. In a previous statement, the South Yorkshire force had called for any fans present on the day, particularly those pertaining footage of the alleged tunnel bust-up, to come forward.

They ended it by declaring: "Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have any mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.

"If you think you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 326 of 13 April 2019."

Barnsley themselves had previously released a statement of their own, revealing they had 'lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association.'

They also proclaimed that they are 'currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident' before explaining: "No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing."

Stendel was not present for the club's pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Shrewsbury this Friday, though he is expected to take charge from the dugout.

