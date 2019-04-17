Real Madrid Refuse to Meet €120m Release Clause of Benfica Wonderkid Joao Felix

Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not meet João Félix's €120m release clause at S.L. Benfica at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are looking to revamp their squad this summer and they've already secured two signings in the form of FC Porto's Éder Militão and Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo from Santos.

They've also been linked with a high-profile move for Benfica teenager Félix once the transfer window opens, but Marca claims that the club's stance is against meeting the Portuguese forward's €120m release clause.

Despite scouting Félix intensively this season, Real Madrid's decision-makers do not believe that the Portugal international represents good value for money if they're forced to pay a club record fee.

Barcelona are also interested in signing Félix this summer, but just like their La Liga rivals they also have reservations about the forward's release clause.

Benfica have concerns of their own that his current release clause is too low and they're currently looking to increase it to €200m before the transfer window opens.

16 goals in 37 games now for João Félix for Benfica. In 25 years following Portuguese football I can't remember another teenager making such an impact in his debut season. — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) April 14, 2019

Bayern Munich have been tipped as a potential destination for Félix at the end of the season, but recent reports have placed Italian giants Juventus at the front of the cue for his signature this summer.

Félix only broke into Benfica's first-team at the start of the season but he's quickly established himself as one of European football's brightest prospects, scoring in two matches against rivals Sporting CP in the Dérbi da Segunda Circular as well as a hat-trick in their recent Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

But there are some reservations over Félix's potential as Benfica's reputation as an exporter of wonderkids has been hot and cold in recent years, with the likes of Renato Sanches and Lazar Marković failing to live up to their hype since leaving the Estádio da Luz.