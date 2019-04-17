Ryan Sessegnon Leaning Towards Tottenham as Fulham Starlet Gathers Interest Across Europe

Tottenham Hotspur are leading both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, thanks to the pull of Mauricio Pochettino.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the England U21 international, after he impressed in his first season in the Premier League with the now-relegated Cottagers, notching two goals and six assists in 31 appearances.

However, according to the Sun, Sessegnon remains more inclined to join the north Londoners, after consistently watching young talent, particular that of a homegrown variety, grow and develop under the watchful gaze of the Argentine tactician.

Since Pochettino took over at Spurs, Harry Kane has become a leading marksman in Europe and England captain, while Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier have all become fully-fledged internationals in their own right, with Oliver Skipp on the right path to joining them.

Sessegnon, who is still just 18 years old, has been on the radar of plenty of elite European clubs since his emergence in the 2016/17 season, with some reporting he commanded a £100m value last summer.

£50m was the number that was more widely quoted, though even that seems fanciful ahead of this summer, thanks to the player's contract expiry date of June 2020. It is understood that Dortmund are hopeful the Englishman will remain in west London for one further year, winding down his contract, before they can pounce and sign him on a free.

And, while the player himself is apparently more than willing to spend one more year in the Championship with Scott Parker's side, Fulham would receive just £500,000 in training compensation should that situation unfold.

This has increased the likeliness of a summer departure, and a short stint on the Picadilly line from west to north, with Tottenham more than capable of bringing the youngster in after two inactive transfer windows, and accomodating him within their newly updated wage structure.

