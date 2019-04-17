Twitter Reacts Liverpool Ease Into Champions League Semi Finals to Set Up Barcelona Tie

Believe it or not, there was another Champions League match going on on Wednesday night.

That's right, Liverpool booked their place into the semi finals thanks to strikes from their trusted trident with a 6-1 aggregate win after seeing off a plucky Porto side 4-1.

The home side had Moussa Marega to thank over both legs for forgetting what a goal is, bottling a host of presentable opportunities, and even got to witness Jordan Henderson nutmeg someone. Yes, really.

GET IN!!!! 🔴🔴



WE QUALIFY FOR THE #UCL SEMI-FINAL!! 🙌🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2019

In a rather peculiar move by Jurgen Klopp, Reds' fans were somewhat bemused to see Divock Origi start up front in place of Roberto Firmino. For his first Champions League start. Ever. In the quarter finals. Ever.

Please don't let this Origi decision bite us in the arse. — Chris Jones (@ChrisPJoness) April 17, 2019

Origi?? — Zoran Kofol (@ZoranKofol) April 17, 2019

That said, there are always those with faith in the Belgian forward, who has a staggering 24 goals in four seasons on Merseyside.

You can be forgiven for thinking Porto had lined up with just ten men...and one beast. Moussa Marega cuts a rather stocky figure (he's huge). It's just a shame he can't hit a barn door with a banjo. He missed chance after chance in the opening 20 minutes.

Marega has caused us problems already. — B. (@ByronBobzi) April 17, 2019

If that Marega wasn’t a Donkey we’d be in big trouble. — Michael 🌹 (@emjaybe_) April 17, 2019

Marega should’ve scored at least 57 goals in both legs — RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) April 17, 2019

It mattered not, however, as Sadio Mane fired the Reds in front. But no, offside? The subsequent review occurred and, after a ridiculously long review, the correct decision was made.

Despite leaving us viewing from the comfort of our homes clueless (yep, we didn't see diddly squat).

Glad that #VAR gave #LFC the goal but was concerned the Cardiff game was going to kick-off before they made a decision #UCL — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) April 17, 2019

There was always time for everyone's favourite Pepe to get involved too.

Yellow card to #Pepe



In other news the water is wet — Possession Bandit (@FunFootballer) April 17, 2019

Ah, there's the Pepe we all know and hate hahaha #PORLIV #Pepe — Dennis van asselt (@denniss_9) April 17, 2019

With Porto needing to score four goals to progress, it seemed some footy fans' attention was towards another match. No idea what it could have been. Not sure anything else was happening on Wednesday night. Was there cricket on?

Seriously picked the wrong game to bottle going to the pub 🤨 — Ell (@EllisPreedy) April 17, 2019

I feel sorry for anyone watching Porto vs Liverpool#MCITOT — Clinton Murila🐐 (@ClintonMurila) April 17, 2019

I’ve been watching the wrong game smh🤦🏼‍♂️ — Oliver (@OliverRathband) April 17, 2019

In a match where Liverpool didn't have many chances, they made them count. The Egyptian King did what he did best with 25 minutes remaining to quadruple wrap the tie up and set up a semi final clash with Lionel Messi and co.

Home and away! Liverpool makes it look easy — stonino0 (@bnwabuike) April 17, 2019

Luís Suárez and Philippe Coutinho coming back to Anfield next month for a Liverpool-Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final. Cannot wait :) #LFC #YNWA — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) April 17, 2019

The home side pulled one back, though. In fairness, their endeavour and willingness was deserved of a goal.

Porto deserve a lot of credit. 1-4 doesn’t do them justice. Made Van Dijk appear mortal — Sushi Soup Bones 🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@LFCNorwayhey) April 17, 2019

Goal for Porto ...can't say theu don't deserve that — Warrick Stride (@WarrickStride) April 17, 2019

Roberto Firmino joined the party to add a third and Virgil van Dijk did his bit as Klopp's men set up a mouthwatering semi final clash against Barcelona. Some supporters even felt pity for their Portuguese opponents.

Last 4 again, 2 years in a row. European dream continues. Up the boysss #LFC — Jamie (@jayharmes) April 17, 2019

I promise I'm a Liverpool supporter, but I actually feel a bit sorry for Porto. We of all fans know how hard it sucks to be the better team and still lose.



That said... UP THE REDS!!! — Nelly (@LaNellyMostrar) April 17, 2019

I'm litarally sorry for Porto now. — Benedikt Wallig (@benne_98) April 17, 2019

You have a feeling the semi finals might be a slightly trickier affair than this tie...