Twitter Reacts Liverpool Ease Into Champions League Semi Finals to Set Up Barcelona Tie

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Believe it or not, there was another Champions League match going on on Wednesday night.

That's right, Liverpool booked their place into the semi finals thanks to strikes from their trusted trident with a 6-1 aggregate win after seeing off a plucky Porto side 4-1.

The home side had Moussa Marega to thank over both legs for forgetting what a goal is, bottling a host of presentable opportunities, and even got to witness Jordan Henderson nutmeg someone. Yes, really.

In a rather peculiar move by Jurgen Klopp, Reds' fans were somewhat bemused to see Divock Origi start up front in place of Roberto Firmino. For his first Champions League start. Ever. In the quarter finals. Ever.

That said, there are always those with faith in the Belgian forward, who has a staggering 24 goals in four seasons on Merseyside.

You can be forgiven for thinking Porto had lined up with just ten men...and one beast. Moussa Marega cuts a rather stocky figure (he's huge). It's just a shame he can't hit a barn door with a banjo. He missed chance after chance in the opening 20 minutes.

It mattered not, however, as Sadio Mane fired the Reds in front. But no, offside? The subsequent review occurred and, after a ridiculously long review, the correct decision was made.

Despite leaving us viewing from the comfort of our homes clueless (yep, we didn't see diddly squat).

There was always time for everyone's favourite Pepe to get involved too.

With Porto needing to score four goals to progress, it seemed some footy fans' attention was towards another match. No idea what it could have been. Not sure anything else was happening on Wednesday night. Was there cricket on?

In a match where Liverpool didn't have many chances, they made them count. The Egyptian King did what he did best with 25 minutes remaining to quadruple wrap the tie up and set up a semi final clash with Lionel Messi and co.

The home side pulled one back, though. In fairness, their endeavour and willingness was deserved of a goal.

Roberto Firmino joined the party to add a third and Virgil van Dijk did his bit as Klopp's men set up a mouthwatering semi final clash against Barcelona. Some supporters even felt pity for their Portuguese opponents.

You have a feeling the semi finals might be a slightly trickier affair than this tie...

