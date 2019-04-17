Twitter Reacts Liverpool Ease Into Champions League Semi Finals to Set Up Barcelona Tie

Believe it or not, there was another Champions League match going on on Wednesday night.
That's right, Liverpool booked their place into the semi finals thanks to strikes from their trusted trident with a 6-1 aggregate win after seeing off a plucky Porto side 4-1.
The home side had Moussa Marega to thank over both legs for forgetting what a goal is, bottling a host of presentable opportunities, and even got to witness Jordan Henderson nutmeg someone. Yes, really.
GET IN!!!! 🔴🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2019
WE QUALIFY FOR THE #UCL SEMI-FINAL!! 🙌🙌
In a rather peculiar move by Jurgen Klopp, Reds' fans were somewhat bemused to see Divock Origi start up front in place of Roberto Firmino. For his first Champions League start. Ever. In the quarter finals. Ever.
Please don't let this Origi decision bite us in the arse.— Chris Jones (@ChrisPJoness) April 17, 2019
Origi??— Zoran Kofol (@ZoranKofol) April 17, 2019
That said, there are always those with faith in the Belgian forward, who has a staggering 24 goals in four seasons on Merseyside.
Incoming Origi masterclass. #Legend #Hattrick #LFC #YNWA— Big Virgil (@AndyBob155) April 17, 2019
You can be forgiven for thinking Porto had lined up with just ten men...and one beast. Moussa Marega cuts a rather stocky figure (he's huge). It's just a shame he can't hit a barn door with a banjo. He missed chance after chance in the opening 20 minutes.
Marega has caused us problems already.— B. (@ByronBobzi) April 17, 2019
If that Marega wasn’t a Donkey we’d be in big trouble.— Michael 🌹 (@emjaybe_) April 17, 2019
Marega should’ve scored at least 57 goals in both legs— RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) April 17, 2019
It mattered not, however, as Sadio Mane fired the Reds in front. But no, offside? The subsequent review occurred and, after a ridiculously long review, the correct decision was made.
Despite leaving us viewing from the comfort of our homes clueless (yep, we didn't see diddly squat).
Gooooooool @LFC lets go to semis #ChampionsLeague— MC (@mchirinox) April 17, 2019
Glad that #VAR gave #LFC the goal but was concerned the Cardiff game was going to kick-off before they made a decision #UCL— Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) April 17, 2019
#VAR winning people over 😉— KeysToFootball (@KeysToFootball) April 17, 2019
There was always time for everyone's favourite Pepe to get involved too.
Yellow card to #Pepe— Possession Bandit (@FunFootballer) April 17, 2019
In other news the water is wet
Ah, there's the Pepe we all know and hate hahaha #PORLIV #Pepe— Dennis van asselt (@denniss_9) April 17, 2019
With Porto needing to score four goals to progress, it seemed some footy fans' attention was towards another match. No idea what it could have been. Not sure anything else was happening on Wednesday night. Was there cricket on?
Seriously picked the wrong game to bottle going to the pub 🤨— Ell (@EllisPreedy) April 17, 2019
I feel sorry for anyone watching Porto vs Liverpool#MCITOT— Clinton Murila🐐 (@ClintonMurila) April 17, 2019
I’ve been watching the wrong game smh🤦🏼♂️— Oliver (@OliverRathband) April 17, 2019
In a match where Liverpool didn't have many chances, they made them count. The Egyptian King did what he did best with 25 minutes remaining to quadruple wrap the tie up and set up a semi final clash with Lionel Messi and co.
Allez Allez Allez #YNWA #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/cyZh3nqsyB— Oliver (@O_BarkerZX) April 17, 2019
Home and away! Liverpool makes it look easy— stonino0 (@bnwabuike) April 17, 2019
Luís Suárez and Philippe Coutinho coming back to Anfield next month for a Liverpool-Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final. Cannot wait :) #LFC #YNWA— Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) April 17, 2019
The home side pulled one back, though. In fairness, their endeavour and willingness was deserved of a goal.
Porto deserve a lot of credit. 1-4 doesn’t do them justice. Made Van Dijk appear mortal— Sushi Soup Bones 🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@LFCNorwayhey) April 17, 2019
Goal for Porto ...can't say theu don't deserve that— Warrick Stride (@WarrickStride) April 17, 2019
Roberto Firmino joined the party to add a third and Virgil van Dijk did his bit as Klopp's men set up a mouthwatering semi final clash against Barcelona. Some supporters even felt pity for their Portuguese opponents.
Last 4 again, 2 years in a row. European dream continues. Up the boysss #LFC— Jamie (@jayharmes) April 17, 2019
I promise I'm a Liverpool supporter, but I actually feel a bit sorry for Porto. We of all fans know how hard it sucks to be the better team and still lose.— Nelly (@LaNellyMostrar) April 17, 2019
That said... UP THE REDS!!!
I'm litarally sorry for Porto now.— Benedikt Wallig (@benne_98) April 17, 2019
You have a feeling the semi finals might be a slightly trickier affair than this tie...