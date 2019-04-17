The Wacky Stat That Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo Didn't Reach Champions League Semi-Final

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Juventus' defeat at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in almost 10 years.

The Portugal international has been a regular feature in the latter stages of Europe's elite competition, winning the tournament four times with Real Madrid as well as once whilst at Manchester United.

But Ronaldo will not be getting his hands on a sixth Champions League trophy this season as Juventus suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Ajax, throwing away the lead in both legs against the Dutch giants.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

It's the first time that the 34-year-old hasn't been part of the Champions League semi-finals since the 2009/10 season, where Ronaldo's Real Madrid side were beaten by Olympique Lyonnais in the first stage of knockout games.


Statistician Duncan Alexander also provided a pearl of data surrounding Ronaldo's involvement in the Champions League, pointing out that since 2007 the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has featured in the semi-finals in every year except ones in which a Toy Story film has been released.

Although his journey in Europe has come to an end this season, Ronaldo is still the all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League.

His strike against Ajax on Tuesday also took his tally in the knockout stages specifically to 65, something which remains higher than not just any other player, but also higher than that of ArsenalLiverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

Ronaldo will now be looking to wrap up the Serie A title on Saturday when Juventus host Fiorentina, having missed out on the chance to win the Scudetto against SPAL last week.

