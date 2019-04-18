6 Players Who Had Liverpool Pumping Through Their Veins

Liverpool is a club that many players say they never truly leave. The passionate nature of the supporters and the iconic setting of Anfield, all wrapped up in historic pedigree, means that players who enjoy success in a Red shirt feel intensely attached to the club for life.

Because of this, there are number of players in recent history, and further back, who simply embodied the spirit of Liverpool. They showed passion for the club, always gave 100%, and as a result, will always be revered by the Kop.

Here’s a look at six players who had Liverpool pumping through their veins.

Steven Gerrard

There has been arguably no player in history that encompasses the Reds better than former captain Steven Gerrard. Over 710 appearances for his boyhood club, he scored 186 goals, and celebrated every one like his life depended on it.

He could defend, attack, tackle, pass, win a header, or score a penalty – whatever was needed for his team in the moment. And he would have done it all for free if he had to.

He’ll go down in the history books as one of the greats, in equal parts for his footballing ability as well as his passion and intensity.

Xabi Alonso

In his five years on Merseyside between 2004 and 2009, Alonso assimilated into the culture of the club with remarkable effect – so much so that even after leaving for Real Madrid, he admitted he never wanted to leave Anfield.

His iconic long-range strikes – two of which even coming from within his own half – endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful like few players have ever managed, and he certainly reciprocated that feeling of affection.

Kenny Dalglish

‘King Kenny’ is thought by many to be the greatest player ever to play for the Reds, and it’s easy to see why.

Over 13 years with the club, the Scottish forward scored 118 goals in 355 appearances, achieving unprecedented success with six top division titles in the same time.

He would go on to have two spells managing the club he loves, and even now he’s retired, he is seen regularly watching from the stands.

Robbie Fowler

One of the great scousers in Liverpool’s history, Fowler was a goalscoring phenomenon from the day he made his professional debut in 1993.

He was a poacher who wore his heart on his sleeve, and his love for the club was clear throughout his two spells with the club, scoring 163 goals in 344 appearances in total – making him the sixth highest scorer in Premier League history.

He was also part of the side who famously won a ‘cup treble’ in 2001 – with Gerard Houllier’s Reds picking up the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Cup that season.

Alan Hansen

Hansen, widely considered to be one of the greatest ‘no nonsense’ defenders ever, put everything on the line for Liverpool from the day he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 until his retirement in 1991.

The success he achieved as a towering centre-half throughout the 70s and 80s is largely unmatched in the club’s history, as he won eight First Division titles, and his love for the club always shone through even in the prolonged punditry career that followed his playing days.

Jamie Carragher

‘We all dream of a team of Carraghers’ was often the shout from the Kop when Jamie Carragher lined up at the back, and that happened a lot, considering he was a regular starter at Anfield throughout his entire playing career.





Another who has made no secret his adoration for his boyhood club, the Scouse centre-back made over 500 appearances for the Reds, his loyalty to the club was perhaps the factor that endeared him most to the fans over the course of his tenure in defence.

He was often described as an incredibly driven professional, so that combined with his ardent enthusiasm for the club was a match made in heaven.

