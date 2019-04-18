Alex McLeish Sacked by Scottish FA Following Abysmal Start to Euro Qualifying Campaign

Alex McLeish has been removed from his role as Scotland manager, after his side's dismal start to qualifying for Euro 2020.

McLeish's Scots were handed what looked to be an ideal start to their group matches, with trips to Kazakhstan and San Marino starting things off.

In humiliating fashion, however, they lost 3-0 against the former, and overcame lowly San Marino in the most underwhelming fashion imaginable, running out 2-0 winners.

NEWS | Alex McLeish to leave Scotland National Team.https://t.co/yedPQgsmlq — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) April 18, 2019

Having won their Nations League C group, it was expected that McLeish, who was appointed for his second spell in February 2018, would be given a chance to recover results, but the Scottish FA announced in a statement that he is to leave the role.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said of the decision: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to place on record my thanks to Alex and his backroom team for their efforts in leading the national team over the past 12 months, not least in topping our UEFA Nations League group and reaching the play-offs.

“The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex’s status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells.





“It was only taken after full consideration by the Board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week. Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year – and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan – did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.

“With that in mind, it was agreed that we would seek to recruit a new management team to take us forward for the remainder of European Qualifying campaign."

The early names in the frame to replace McLeish are Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and former West Brom boss Steve Clarke, but it's too early to realistically speculate over McLeish's successor.