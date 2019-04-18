Arsenal Eye Move for Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay as Potential Aaron Ramsey Replacement

Arsenal have expressed and interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay as the club begin scouting Europe ahead of a summer rebuild.

It is thought the German international could be seen as a potential replacement for the outgoing Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman having already agreed to join Juventus at the end of the season.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is supposedly on Unai Emery's radar, according to German publication Bild, with a release clause in the player's contract thought to be in the region of €20-30m for any club hoping to lure the former Hamburg man away from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.





Demirbay has played a starring role for Hoffenheim this season, notching six assists and scoring four goals in just 22 league appearances for the club, with the club currently occupying sixth in the table.

With Ramsey's departure already confirmed, Arsenal have been scouting players all across Europe who could fill the void left by the 28-year-old, with Demirbay possessing many similar qualities to the Serie A-bound star.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The German outfit play a fast and technical brand of football, in a similar vein to that of the Gunners, who also have one of their own players currently featuring for Julian Nagelsmann's side, with Reiss Nelson on a season long loan at the club from Arsenal.





Emery isn't the only interested party, however, with Super Lig sides Galatasaray and Besiktas also keen on the 25-year-old, who was born in Germany to Turkish parents and was a former Turkey youth player before switching to represent Die Mannschaft.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also set their sights on another Bundesliga star, with Mainz's centre back Jean-Philippe Gbamin also on Emery's wishlist heading into the summer transfer window.