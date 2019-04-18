Watch: Rashford Drops Man United Tactical Note, Barcelona GK Picks it Up

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford let a tactical advantage slip in his team's Champions League quarterfinal exit to Barcelona on Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 18, 2019

Spanish TV network Gol picked up on the moment showing Man United's coaching staff handing a note to Rashford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Rashford over to collect the note, which showed the team switching its formation.

Rashford held on until the note fell out of his hand following a collision with Gerard Pique on the top of the Barcelona penalty box. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen then picked it up and read it over before tossing it again, allowing for him to let his teammates know about the switch. The move ultimately didn't play a large role in the match, with Barcelona in control at the time.

Two Lionel Messi goals and another from Philippe Coutinho allowed Barcelona to waltz into the semifinals on a 4-0 aggregate.

Barcelona will face Liverpool in the next round with a trip to the Champions League on the line.

