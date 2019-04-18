FIFA Confirm More Than 720,000 Tickets Have Already Been Sold for Upcoming Women's World Cup

The upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup has already seen more than 720,00 tickets sold ahead the tournament in France.

This year's competition is taking place between 7 June and 7 July, with England playing Scotland in their opening group game in Nice on 9 June.

France's opening game against South Korea at the Parc de Princes in Paris has already sold out its 47,929 capacity, while the semi finals and final have also both sold out - those matches taking place in Lyon's Parc Olympique Lyonnais which holds 59,186.

According to FIFA, as per the BBC, tickets for those matches sold out within 48 hours of going on sale while other matches that have already sold out include Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Nigeria vs. France and Sweden vs. United States.

"Ticket sales figures show that people are excited about the competition and we are looking forward to seeing the stadiums across France packed with passionate fans," said FIFA chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc'h.

Phil Neville's Lionesses are among the favourites to win the tournament, but they do face a number of tricky group games against Scotland, Argentina and Japan.

After facing Scotland in their opener, England then take on Argentina at the Stade Océane in Le Havre on 14 June before rounding off their group clashes against Japan five days later at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

The current holders of the tournament are the United States, who lifted the trophy back in 2015 after seeing of Japan 5-2 at BC Place in Vancouver. They will face off against Sweden, Chile and Thailand in the group stages.