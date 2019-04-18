Inter Rival West Ham in Race to Sign Edin Dzeko as Striker's Roma Future Remains Uncertain

Inter have joined the race to sign West Ham target Edin Dzeko, with the Roma striker's future set to be clearer after the weekend.

The Hammers have been on the hunt for a new frontman after Marko Arnautovic's form dipped massively following his failed move to the Chinese Super League, while question marks still remain around Javier Hernandez's future in east London.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Manuel Pellegrini is eager to be reunited with his former striker, who he managed while in charge of Manchester City, however Inter have now joined the race to lure the Bosnian away from the Italian capital, according to Corriere dello Sport (as picked up by Sport Witness). The Italian publication go on to report that the situation surrounding the 33-year-old's future should become clearer next week.

In a further development, Calcio Mercato claim the striker is 'ready to say yes' to the San Siro outfit, as they bid to keep the forward in Serie A next season. It's said that Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are both intrigued by the former Wolfsburg man's profile, with his knowledge and experience of the division a key factor in their interest.

The issues regarding any potential deal from Inter refer to the future of Mauro Icardi, as Dzeko will likely only be signed if the Argentine forward leaves.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Roma have also placed a €15m price tag on their player, something Inter may not be willing to pay for someone of his age. However, for Pellegrini and West Ham both these concerns are not issues, with the club happy to offer Dzeko a starring role in the side and part with the money in question.

