Inter vs Roma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter host Roma on Saturday night, as the two face off in a huge battle for the Champions League spots at San Siro.
The two sides are separated by two places and six points, with Inter currently on top in third place. Although Roma sit in fifth they are just one point off the top four, and a win in Milan could be decisive in their pursuit of a top four finish.
Inter come off the back of a big 3-1 win at Frosinone last Sunday, while Roma secured a vital 1-0 win over Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico. Saturday's encounter is a must win for both sides, and victory for either side could be decisive in who qualifies for next season's Champions League.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 20 April
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:30 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stadio San Siro
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Premier 1
|Referee?
|Marco Guida
Team News
Working in the ☀️ ahead of #InterRoma pic.twitter.com/xKe5OPYiKr— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 18, 2019
Predicted Lineups
|Inter
|Handanovic; Asamoah, Skriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Vecino; Perisic, Nainggolan, Politano; Icardi
|Roma
|Mirante; Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Juan; De Rossi, Cristante; Kluivert, Schick, Zaniolo; Dzeko
Head to Head Record
Inter and Roma have met 76 times before, with Inter just edging it. The Nerazzurri have prevailed 29 times in comparison to Roma's 22 wins, while 25 of their meetings have ended all square.
Recent Form
Inter are unbeaten in their last three games, having kept clean sheets in two of those games. They have lost just one of their last six league games, winning their most recent game 3-1 at Frosinone in a massive win for the Nerazzurri.
Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.
|Inter
|Roma
|Frosinone 1-3 Inter (14/04)
|Roma 1-0 Udinese (13/04)
|Inter 0-0 Atalanta (07/04)
|Sampdoria 0-1 Roma (06/04)
|Genoa 0-4 Inter (03/04)
|Roma 2-2 Fiorentina (03/04)
|Inter 0-1 Lazio (31/03)
|Roma 1-4 Napoli (31/03)
|Milan 2-3 Inter (17/03)
|SPAL 2-1 Roma (16/03)
Prediction
It is going to be a huge game for both sides, as with six games to play a win would be pivotal in their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Roma could move up to fourth and within three points of Inter, while the Nerazzurri could close in on second place Napoli.
Though it will be an evenly fought game at San Siro, it looks like the hosts may just edge it. If Luciano Spalletti's side can maintain their momentum from recent games and keep Roma's attack quiet, then they can surely secure a crucial win at the top of the table.
Prediction: Inter 2-1 Roma