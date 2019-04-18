Inter vs Roma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Inter host Roma on Saturday night, as the two face off in a huge battle for the Champions League spots at San Siro.

The two sides are separated by two places and six points, with Inter currently on top in third place. Although Roma sit in fifth they are just one point off the top four, and a win in Milan could be decisive in their pursuit of a top four finish.

Inter come off the back of a big 3-1 win at Frosinone last Sunday, while Roma secured a vital 1-0 win over Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico. Saturday's encounter is a must win for both sides, and victory for either side could be decisive in who qualifies for next season's Champions League.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off?                     Saturday 20 April                      
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Stadio San Siro
                TV Channel/Live Stream?               Premier 1
Referee? Marco Guida

Team News

Inter remain without Sime Vrsaljko, who will be out for the remainder of the season after knee surgery. The Nerazzurri will also be without Marcelo Brozovic, who recently picked up a muscle injury.

Roma travel to Milan without two notable absentees, though captain Daniele De Rossi should be able to start again. Davide Santon and Rick Karsdop are both ruled out through muscle injuries, but should both be available within the next few weeks.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Handanovic; Asamoah, Skriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Vecino; Perisic, Nainggolan, Politano; Icardi
Roma Mirante; Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Juan; De Rossi, Cristante; Kluivert, Schick, Zaniolo; Dzeko

Head to Head Record

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Inter and Roma have met 76 times before, with Inter just edging it. The Nerazzurri have prevailed 29 times in comparison to Roma's 22 wins, while 25 of their meetings have ended all square.


The sides last met in December, where they battled out a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico. Cengiz Under cancelled out Keita Balde's first half goal, before Mauro Icardi restored Inter's lead. However they couldn't hold on, as Aleksandar Kolarov's penalty evened it up again.

Roma haven't won any of their last four meetings with Inter, winning just one of their last four away games against them. This could be the first season where both encounters have ended in draws since the 2002/03 season, where Inter and Roma battled out 2-2 and 3-3 draws.

Recent Form

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter are unbeaten in their last three games, having kept clean sheets in two of those games. They have lost just one of their last six league games, winning their most recent game 3-1 at Frosinone in a massive win for the Nerazzurri.


After a run of six games without a win across all competitions, Roma picked up back to back 1-0 victories against Sampdoria and Udinese. The Giallorossi picked up consecutive league clean sheets for the first time this season, as they continue to push for a top four finish.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Inter Roma
              Frosinone 1-3 Inter (14/04)              Roma 1-0 Udinese (13/04)
Inter 0-0 Atalanta (07/04)                Sampdoria 0-1 Roma (06/04)               
Genoa 0-4 Inter (03/04) Roma 2-2 Fiorentina (03/04)
Inter 0-1 Lazio (31/03) Roma 1-4 Napoli (31/03)
Milan 2-3 Inter (17/03) SPAL 2-1 Roma (16/03)

Prediction

Keita Balde,Bryan Cristante

It is going to be a huge game for both sides, as with six games to play a win would be pivotal in their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Roma could move up to fourth and within three points of Inter, while the Nerazzurri could close in on second place Napoli.

Though it will be an evenly fought game at San Siro, it looks like the hosts may just edge it. If Luciano Spalletti's side can maintain their momentum from recent games and keep Roma's attack quiet, then they can surely secure a crucial win at the top of the table.

Prediction: Inter 2-1 Roma

      Modal message