Jurgen Klopp Reveals Tactical Changes He Made at Half-Time to Help Liverpool Beat Porto 4-1

Liverpool progressed comfortably to the semi-final stage of the Champions League after a 6-1 aggregate win over Porto on Wednesday evening.

The victory meant that Jurgen Klopp's side will now face Barcelona in the semi-final, with the La Liga giants knocking out Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Reds were put under pressure from the first minute in Portugal, with Porto looking to get an early goal and unsettle Liverpool, but their Champions League nous paid dividends after they rode the wave, and a 26th minute goal from Sadio Mane helped calm any nerves as Liverpool entered the break up 1-0.

Even so, Klopp admitted after the game that he elected to make some tactical changes at half-time. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “We tried to change the system a couple of times and at half-time we moved to 4-4-1-1 and that helped, as we closed the centre better and it meant they couldn't switch the ball.”





Klopp also touched upon substituting Divock Origi for Roberto Firmino at the break: “Bobby has no fitness issues and because he doesn't get any, that's why we started with Divock.

"We defended as a unit in the first line not too good, we had to change it at half-time."

Speaking to Yahoo Sport after the game, the German boss said: "We knew before it would be a proper whirl-wind here, and that is what they did. They played in only one direction, behind. Second half it was clear their energy levels would drop a little bit so we could control the match a lot more and score the goals."

The 51-year-old also admitted that he is forward to facing Barcelona in a competitive match for the first time and clearly believes his side can come out on top against the Spanish giants.





“It’s the first time for me to play them, apart from a friendly, and of course we are looking forward to that.”

Speaking about the Reds' performance against Porto over the two legs, it is clear that Liverpool's players have impressed their manager, and their form will give them the confidence that they will reach another final, having ended last seasons competition as runners up.





"We have more experience, that is clear, we are not too experienced but we have had difficult away games.

“It was a difficult game, but going to the semi-finals, we are the only ones who were there last year and we are in the semi-final again. It’s very special.”