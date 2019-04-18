Liverpool Trio Edge Nearer Steven Gerrard in All-Time European Cup & UCL Goalscoring Charts

Liverpool's trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all scored on Wednesday night as the club secured their passage into the Champions League semi finals with a comfortable 4-1 win over Porto.

Having led 2-0 from the first leg at Anfield, Mane opened the scoring on the night to all but secure Jurgen Klopp's side's place in the semi finals, after a VAR review correctly overruled the linesman's initial decision to flag the Senegalese forward for offside.

Despite Porto having numerous efforts at goal, they failed to truly test Alisson in the Liverpool goal, with Salah getting on the scoresheet after a sweeping counter attacking move. Porto pulled back a goal of their own before Firmino, introduced for Divock Origi at half time, got in on the act too with a close range header, before Virgil van Dijk nodded in from a corner.

Klopp's front three have been a lethal trident ever since they first took to the field together, with their goalscoring exploits continuing to impress the Anfield faithful.

As per Opta, by all chipping in with a goal during Tuesday's encounter, it meant each player climbed up to 14 goals in European Cup and Champions League competitions, moving them all level with club great Ian Rush as joint-second in the all-time Liverpool charts.

2 - Liverpool have scored with both of their shots on target against Porto, with Mohamed Salah now level with Sadio Mane and Ian Rush as the Reds' joint second highest European Cup/CL goalscorer. Clinical. #PORLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

Only one stands in their way, none other than Reds legend Steven Gerrard. The current Rangers boss leads the way on 21 goals in European Cup and Champions League competitions, leaving Klopp's devastating front three with some work left to do in order to catch the former England international.

With a two-legged semi final still to come, as well as the possibility of a final, the trio could well make further ground in their bid to become the club's record scorer in European competition.

🗓️ SEMI-FINALS 🗓️



Tottenham v Ajax

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 30 April

🇳🇱 Wednesday 8 May



Barcelona v Liverpool

🇪🇸 Wednesday 1 May

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 7 May#UCL pic.twitter.com/2J0GKMbM8N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2019

However, with Barcelona on the horizon it will be no mean feat for either of the front three to add to their tallies, especially when coupled with the gruelling nature of the Premier League title race - in which the Reds have four games remaining to try and lift their first top flight trophy since 1990.