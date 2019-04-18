Manchester City Top Unwanted List of Most UCL Quarter Final Exits by English Teams

Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League by Tottenham on Wednesday night in a match that will be forever etched into footballing history as one of the most action-packed and pulsating in recent memory.

Following a 1-0 first leg defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Pep Guardiola's side had the perfect response as Raheem Sterling scored inside the opening four minutes to put the home side back on track for an unprecedented quadruple.

When both teams give absolutely everything 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/iyYscXzDKt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2019

In a match filled with more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose, Son Heung-min scored twice inside two minutes to swing the pendulum back in Tottenham's favour, before Bernardo Silva and Sterling scored again to put City 3-2 in front on the night inside the first 21 minutes.

Sergio Aguero's second half strike looked to be putting the hosts through, only for Fernando Llorente to bundle in what proved to be the winner 17 minutes from time.

The defeat meant the Citizens became the unwanted holders of the most exits at the quarter final stage to English sides in Champions League history, as per Opta.

5 – Manchester City have lost all five of their previous meetings with English opponents in European competition, including all three in the Champions League. Endeavour. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/GzcGCBHEdu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

Wednesday's pulsating encounter was the second year running that Guardiola's side were eliminated at this stage, having been knocked out by Premier League rivals Liverpool at this point last season.

A heavy 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the first leg handed City a mountain to climb ahead of the return leg at the Etihad, although in similar fashion they struck back immediately as Gabriel Jesus fired in the opener after just two minutes.

It counted for nothing, however, as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted in the second period to eliminate the Manchester-outfit - with Jurgen Klopp's side going on to reach the final that season.

A tweet that pretty much sums up how we all feel today 😲 pic.twitter.com/c51C1Tt2S0 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 18, 2019

The bitter disappointment of being defeated at this stage will take some time to recover from, however, City face off against Tottenham yet again on Saturday in the Premier League at this very same stadium.

While the quadruple is no longer a possibility, the treble certainly is for the Citizens, who are in the driving seat in the league and have an FA Cup final date set with Watford still to come - having already lifted the Carabao Cup this season.