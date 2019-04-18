Manchester United Condemn Online Racist Abuse of Ashley Young After Barcelona Defeat

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Manchester United have condemned racist abuse directed at Ashley Young on social media platforms in the aftermath of Tuesday night's Champions League defeat against Barcelona and have vowed to 'take the strongest possible action' against the vile culprits.

Disgraceful abuse containing racist language was directed at the United captain online and it is believed that the posts in question have been reported to the police to investigate.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United utterly condemns racist social media comments posted around yesterday's Champions League fixture. We are working to identify individuals involved and we will take the strongest possible action we can against them.

"There is no place for racism within our game, or in society as a whole, and we are committed to working to make football free from all forms of discrimination."

A report from the Daily Mail notes that United have been trying to establish whether those involved are genuine 'fans'. It is said that the club is confident these are not people who are season ticket holders or listed in their official supporter database.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out urged Twitter to take stronger action to tackle the problem.

"Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight's Champions League game. Again, we're left asking @TwitterUK the same question - when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?"

