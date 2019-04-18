Marcus Rashford 'Stalling' on New Manchester United Contract Amid Growing Barcelona Links

Marcus Rashford is stalling over a new contract at Manchester United with the striker continuing to be linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Rumours were circulating ahead of United's Champions League defeat against the Catalan outfit on Tuesday, with the 3-0 defeat highlighting the gulf in class between the two clubs.

Now it appears that Rashford is keen on a substantial pay rise in order to stay at Old Trafford, with the Daily Mail claiming the 21-year-old is seeking in excess of £200k per week, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2020 - although United have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

The timing of the news has disheartened Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after their heavy Champions League defeat, however the club insist the Manchester-born academy product is the last player they want to lose as the Norwegian begins sculpting his own squad for the coming season.

Initial talks between both Rashford's representatives and the Red Devils are being described as positive, with the Old Trafford outfit relaxed about the situation. However, so are Rashford's camp, who believe they have all the bargaining power in the situation given the English forward's fine form this season - with many club's across Europe thought to be interested.

Another supposed demand from Rashford's side is assurances that he will remain in a central role ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who the striker has ousted as the club's first choice centre forward.

Despite exiting the Champions League, Manchester United still have something to play for this season, as the club bid to reach to Premier League top four and secure their place among Europe's elite next season - with their next league match being a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday.