Napoli vs. Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Europa League

How to watch Napoli vs. Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 18.

By Michael Shapiro
April 18, 2019

Napoli and Arsenal will square off in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Kickoff from Stadio San Pablo in Naples, Italy, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal netted two goals in the first 25 minutes and managed to keep a clean sheet in defeating Napoli 2-0 in the first leg last week. The club has won five of its last six contests, including a 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Monday to keep pace in the heated race for a top-four berth in England. 

The winner of this quarterfinal will face either Villarreal or Valencia in the semifinals. Valencia won leg one of its quarterfinal matchup, 3-1. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live StreamWatch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

