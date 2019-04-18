How to watch Napoli vs. Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 18.
Napoli and Arsenal will square off in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Kickoff from Stadio San Pablo in Naples, Italy, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.
Arsenal netted two goals in the first 25 minutes and managed to keep a clean sheet in defeating Napoli 2-0 in the first leg last week. The club has won five of its last six contests, including a 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Monday to keep pace in the heated race for a top-four berth in England.
The winner of this quarterfinal will face either Villarreal or Valencia in the semifinals. Valencia won leg one of its quarterfinal matchup, 3-1.
Here's how to watch Thursday's match:
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.
