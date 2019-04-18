Napoli and Arsenal will square off in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Kickoff from Stadio San Pablo in Naples, Italy, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal netted two goals in the first 25 minutes and managed to keep a clean sheet in defeating Napoli 2-0 in the first leg last week. The club has won five of its last six contests, including a 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Monday to keep pace in the heated race for a top-four berth in England.

The winner of this quarterfinal will face either Villarreal or Valencia in the semifinals. Valencia won leg one of its quarterfinal matchup, 3-1.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

